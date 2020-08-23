Republicans look to use convention as election test bed

The field events this week include volunteer training, as the GOP looks to surpass the 2.2 million volunteers that helped reelect President Obama in 2012, and “MAGA-meetup watch parties,’’ in which supporters will gather to watch the convention. Gatherings are planned in all 50 states for Thursday night, when Trump is set to deliver his acceptance speech.

The Republican National Committee plans to hold more than 7,500 events across the country — the majority of them in person — as part of a “dry run” of their get-out-the-vote efforts. The party is putting its hope in its 2,000 field staffers and 1.9 million volunteers as it seeks to help Trump recover from a coronavirus-induced polling slump and edge out Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Nov. 3.

WASHINGTON — Republicans are aiming to use this week’s national convention as a test for their efforts to reelect President Trump, just weeks before the start of early voting.

At least 540,000 mail ballots were rejected in primaries

More than 540,000 mail ballots were rejected during primaries across 23 states this year — nearly a quarter in key battlegrounds for the fall — illustrating how missed delivery deadlines, inadvertent mistakes, and uneven enforcement of the rules could disenfranchise voters and affect the outcome of the election.

The rates of rejection, which in some states exceeded those of other recent elections, could make a difference in the fall if the White House contest is decided by a close margin, as it was in 2016, when Donald Trump won Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin by roughly 80,000 votes.

This year, according to a tally by The Washington Post, election officials in those three states tossed out more than 60,480 ballots just during primaries. The rejection figures include ballots that arrived too late to be counted or were invalidated for another reason, including voter error.

Police arrest five during RNC protests in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have arrested five people in Charlotte, where protesters demonstrated against the Republican National Convention for a second night.

The arrests happened late Saturday after demonstrators left a park and began to peacefully march throughout uptown Charlotte, police said in a statement Sunday. Police used pepper spray after a demonstrator picked up a steel pipe and aggressively approached officers, police said.

One person was charged with possession of a weapon at a protest, when police seized a firearm after being alerted that a demonstrator riding a bicycle had a gun. Three more people were arrested for assaulting officers and refusing to obey lawful orders, authorities said.

Parkland shooting survivors hope to improve youth vote

PARKLAND, Fla. — A group of survivors from the 2018 Florida high school massacre is hitting the road to help register young voters across the country before the November election, seeking to bring about their vision for gun reform.

The student group March For Our Lives will visit nine states starting Monday, including Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Texas, and Georgia, creating art exhibitions that will parallel digital rallies all aimed at capturing the youth vote.

The group was founded after the 2018 Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 dead.

