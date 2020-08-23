Republicans rush to finalize convention (‘Apprentice’ producers are helping)

After scrapping plans for a full-bore, in-person spectacle in Charlotte, N.C., and Jacksonville, Fla., because of the coronavirus crisis, Republicans are working to finalize a week’s worth of events that can match the production put on for the Democratic nominee, former vice president Joe Biden, while meeting the exacting — and frequently shifting — standards of President Trump.

Now it’s the Republicans’ turn in the prime-time spotlight — and the party led by a former reality TV star is rushing to measure up.

Democrats set a high bar last week for the pandemic-era political convention, dispensing with cheering crowds in favor of a virtual pageant that encompassed passionate speeches, a charming cross-country roll call vote, vignettes from an Oscar-winning filmmaker, and a low-fi fireworks display above a parking lot. A few hiccups aside, even jaded network executives conceded the party mostly pulled it off.

Advertisement

Two producers of “The Apprentice,” where Trump rose to TV stardom, are involved in the planning. Sadoux Kim, a longtime deputy to “Apprentice” creator Mark Burnett, is a lead consultant on the production. Kim once served as a Miss Universe judge when Trump owned the pageant. Chuck LaBella, a former NBC entertainment executive who helped produce “The Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump,” is also on the payroll.

Party officials say their convention — during which Trump is expected to speak every night in the 10 p.m. hour — will ultimately surpass the Democrats’ telethon-like show, which the president and his allies have repeatedly called “dark,” depressing, and thin on policy proposals. “We’re going to have more of it live than what they did,” Trump told Fox News on Thursday. “I think it’s pretty boring when you do tapes.”

Exactly what that looks like remains an open question.

As Monday’s kickoff looms, Republican officials were still deciding what segments to air live and what would be taped in advance. Those involved in the planning said Saturday that they were confident that a fully realized lineup was in place — and that voters could expect something more akin to a regular convention, with a focus on live moments featuring Trump, whom aides described as the week’s “talent in chief.”

Advertisement

Typically, the nominee makes a mundane appearance early in the convention — waving or watching from the wings — before a major speech at the end. Trump has dismissed that model and plans to directly address the nation in prime-time on each of the convention’s four nights. The president wants the opportunity to rebut charges made against him throughout the Democratic program.

The list of speakers is heavy on the president’s relatives and White House staff members, including Dan Scavino, Trump’s former caddie who is now deputy chief of staff for communications, and Larry Kudlow, the national economic adviser. Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, will also speak, according to a person involved in the planning. Kimberly Guilfoyle, a campaign fund-raising official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, is also a speaker.

The lineup also includes Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the Missouri couple that toted weapons at Black protesters and have since become right-wing media stars, and Nicholas Sandmann, the Kentucky teenager who sued news outlets over coverage of his encounter last year with a Native American protester in Washington.

Each night’s events are expected to begin at 8:30 p.m., a half-hour earlier than the Democrats’ program, although the major broadcast networks do not start covering until 10 p.m.

Advertisement

A “Democrats For Trump” segment is planned, although the participants remain a secret. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the sole Black Republican in the Senate, will speak, along with three future potential presidential candidates: Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas; Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations; and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The president is set to accept his party’s nomination on Thursday from the White House, with fireworks above the South Lawn. Melania Trump will speak Tuesday from the Rose Garden, and Vice President Mike Pence will appear Wednesday from Fort McHenry in Maryland.