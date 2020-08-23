Winds could fan already enormous Northern California fires

SAN FRANCISCO — A calm overnight allowed firefighters to make progress against a trio of massive wildfires burning in Northern California, but they were girding for a weather system Sunday that will bring high winds and thunderstorms that could spark new fires and fan existing blazes that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other structures and forced tens of thousands to evacuate.

The “complexes,” or groups of fires, burning on all sides of the San Francisco Bay Area were started by lightning strikes that were among 12,000 registered in the state in the past week. The National Weather Service issued a “red flag” warning through Monday afternoon for the drought-stricken area, meaning extreme fire conditions, including high temperatures, low humidity, and wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour that “may result in dangerous and unpredictable fire behavior.”