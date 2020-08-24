N.Y. attorney general asks judge to order Eric Trump’s testimony

Eric Trump, who is Donald Trump’s son and an executive vice president of the company, abruptly canceled an interview with the attorney general’s office last month, and last week the Trump Organization told the office that the company and its lawyers would not comply with seven subpoenas related to the investigation.

The New York State attorney general’s office has stepped up its inquiry into whether President Trump and the Trump Organization committed fraud by overstating assets to get bank loans, asking a judge to order Eric Trump to answer questions under oath and the company to hand over documents, court papers show.

The filings were made last week in state Supreme Court in Manhattan by the attorney general, Letitia James, and became public Monday. They come as Donald Trump faces legal actions on other fronts. The Manhattan district attorney’s office has suggested in court filings that it is investigating possible bank and insurance fraud by the president and the Trump Organization.

The attorney general’s office started the civil inquiry in March 2019 after Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, told Congress that the president had inflated his assets in financial statements to banks when he was seeking loans and had understated them to reduce his real estate taxes.

The office initially subpoenaed records from two of the Trump Organization’s lenders, Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank, seeking loan records for four of the company’s big projects and a failed effort to buy the NFL’s Buffalo Bills in 2014.

The Trump Organization at first provided some information and sought to forestall the attorney general from seeking a similar court order eight months ago, after the company failed to turn over information on a particular property.

But more recently, the attorney general’s office said, the Trump Organization had stalled and stonewalled, according to the filings, some of which were sealed.

The Trump Organization’s chief legal officer, Alan Garten, said in a statement that the company had done nothing wrong and had “tried to cooperate in good faith with the investigation at every turn.” He said James’s filing said the state had made “no determination that anything was improper.”

Garten accused the attorney general of “continued harassment of the company as we approach the election” and said the timing of motion, coming just before the Republican National Convention, “once again confirms that this investigation is all about politics.”

The White House declined to comment. Donald Trump has complained about James and her predecessors for years, saying he is the victim of politically motivated investigations.

The investigation is reviewing a number of Trump properties, including several that were raised in Cohen’s congressional testimony. The Seven Springs estate in Westchester County, N.Y., the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, 40 Wall St. in lower Manhattan, and the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles were the subject of the subpoenas.

While the inquiry is civil, if James found evidence of criminal offenses, she could refer the case to another law enforcement agency or ask New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to authorize criminal prosecution.