Lightning storms spare California fire zone for now

Roughly 1.1 million acres have burned since Aug. 15, according to Cal Fire, the state’s firefighting agency. Almost 700,000 acres of that have been in the groups of fires known as the LNU Lightning Complex and the SCU Lightning Complex, which have become the second- and third-largest fires in state history.

More than 14,000 firefighters have been scrambling to protect communities from two dozen major blazes, which have left at least seven people dead and dozens injured, and have forced more than 100,000 people from their homes.

Clusters of devastating wildfires continued to rage in Northern California on Monday, although there was some relief for firefighters: A turn in the weather did not deliver a feared barrage of new lightning strikes overnight.

On Monday morning, the largest, the LNU complex, which stretches across Napa and surrounding counties, was 22 percent contained. The SCU complex, which has burned more than 347,000 acres to the east of San Jose, was 10 percent contained.

Many of the hundreds of fires burning across the state have been sparked by lightning strikes, and there were fears that a new round of dry lightning storms Sunday and Monday would make matters worse. But the lighting strikes so far have not been widespread, and moisture has helped to diminish some of the fires.

“Mother Nature has helped us quite a bit,” said Billy See, a Cal Fire assistant chief.

“We’re going to hopefully see a little bit of a quieter period,” said David King, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Bay Area. “We didn’t see the thousands and thousands of lightning flashes that we saw last week. But we did see lightning strikes, and it only takes one strike to potentially start a new wildfire.”

The weather also helped firefighters make progress against the CZU Lightning Complex north of Santa Cruz, which has grown to 78,000 acres but is now 13 percent contained.

A 70-year-old man was killed in the fire and found near his home, officials said at a news conference Monday, adding that he was “likely leaving the fire” in his vehicle. They added that the city of Santa Cruz was not under a direct threat, though thousands of residents from the area are still under evacuation orders.