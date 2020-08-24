Postmaster general says he is ‘not engaged in sabotaging the election’

DeJoy, a megadonor to President Trump, is embroiled in a political firestorm as recent changes aimed at reducing the Postal Service’s costs — including cutting overtime and limiting trips — have led to delays in mail delivery, including medicine, pension checks, and bills. That has fueled concerns about whether the service will be able to handle what is expected to be a record number of mail-in ballots for the 2020 election.

“I am not engaged in sabotaging the election,” an increasingly exasperated DeJoy told Democrats on Monday. “We will do everything in our power and structure to deliver the ballots on time.”

A defiant Louis DeJoy, under tough questioning from Democrats, defended the cost-cutting measures he put in place as postmaster general and rejected suggestions that the changes were intended to influence the 2020 election by making mail-in voting less reliable.

DeJoy, at times shouting over his Democratic questioners, criticized the “false narrative” that he said was being promoted about both his intentions and the changes, which he described as necessary to address the Postal Service’s financial woes but that civil rights groups, state attorneys general, and Democrats have derided as an attempt to disenfranchise voters.

DeJoy told House lawmakers that he did not put in place many of the changes that had caused concern — including the removal of blue mailboxes and mail-sorting machines. He acknowledged that some of the changes he had implemented, such as reducing overtime and limiting trips, had caused delays but said those were necessary and issues that arose from them were being rectified.

“Transitions don’t always go smoothly,” he said, adding that while “we are very concerned with the deterioration in service, we’re seeing a big recovery this week.”

As the hearing wore on, and DeJoy found himself being asked to tread the same ground again and again, he appeared to grow weary of trying to prove that his intentions were good.

His decision to cut down on late and extra shipments of mail was based on a “fundamental, basic principle: Run your trucks on time.”

“I would not know how to reverse that now,” he said. “Am I to say do not run the trucks on time? Is that the answer that we are trying to get me to say here today?”

Pressed by Representative John Sarbanes, a Maryland Democrat, to put in writing his assurances to get mail service, including mail-in ballots, moving on time, DeJoy said he would commit to giving the oversight committee “an update on the improvement of the service” by next Monday.

He had previously demurred or declined to share other analyses or internal documents with Congress.

Democrats attacked the postal head for making changes in the midst of a pandemic and so close to the election, but DeJoy insisted the timing was appropriate.

“It was summertime, mail volume was down significantly, we’re getting ready for the peak season, and the election is three months away,” he said. “It was a good time to try and start to roll this out.”

Many Democrats were not satisfied with that explanation, and the hearing turned testy when Representative Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts accused DeJoy of “incompetence” and asked “how can one person screw this up in just a few weeks?”

After repeatedly asking whether DeJoy would return the mail sorting machines that have already been removed from post offices, the postal leader barked, “I will not.” He then added that Lynch had spread “misinformation” during his furious monologue.

Trump has stoked concerns about the validity of mail-in voting before the 2020 election, saying last week that allowing universal voting by mail would lead to people fraudulently casting multiple ballots — a practice that specialists say has been exceedingly rare in places where mail-in voting has been common for many years.

DeJoy acknowledged Monday that he did not find those comments helpful.

“I have put word around to different people that this is not helpful,” he said when asked whether he had been in contact with the administration or Trump about his attacks.