Republicans officially nominate Trump for second term

“The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election,” Trump told hundreds of Republican delegates gathered in North Carolina, raising anew his unsupported concerns about Americans’ expected reliance on mail voting during the pandemic. Experts say mail voting has proven to be remarkably secure.

Trump, who was not scheduled to deliver his keynote convention address until later in the week, nevertheless made multiple public appearances throughout the first day of the four-day convention. And while the evening programming was carefully scripted, Trump was not.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With cheers of ‘‘four more years’’ and several standing ovations, Republicans nominated President Trump for a second term with unanimous support, even as Trump himself used the first day of the gathering to question the integrity of the fall election.

The GOP convention marks a crucial moment for Trump, a first-term Republican president tasked with reshaping a campaign he is losing by all accounts, at least for now.

A deep sense of pessimism has settled over the electorate 10 weeks before Election Day. Just 23 percent of Americans think the country is heading in the right direction, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

In the Republican roll call, the president crossed the delegate threshold when the count reached New York.

‘‘We have crime ravaging our streets,’’ said New York Republican Party chairman Nick Langworthy as the state delivered its 94 delegates. ‘‘That is what America will see if a Biden-Harris regime runs our country.’’

Unlike the Democrats’ virtual showcase last week, Republicans held their roll call in person.

‘‘Only President Trump will eliminate the coronavirus and rebuild the economy,’’ said North Carolina GOP chairman Michael Whatley at the start of the roll call.

Other delegation leaders also loaded their remarks with praise for the president and criticism of the Democratic ticket. Arkansas’s delegation added that in 2016, Trump had defeated ‘‘former resident Crooked Hillary,’’ Alabama’s delegation touted that its voters had the ‘‘highest approval of President Trump’’ of any state, while Arizona’s delegation praised the ‘‘miles and miles and miles of big, beautiful wall’’ built by the president.

‘‘He isn’t defunding the police; he is defending the police,’’ said Florida GOP chairman Joe Gruters, introduced as the party leader in Trump’s adopted home state. ‘‘Americans want an operator at the other end of that 911 call.’’

The roll call, which typically occurs on the Tuesday of a four-day convention week, had been moved up to keep some party business in Charlotte before prime-time RNC programming anchored in Washington.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was formally renominated as vice president earlier Monday, made an unscheduled appearance at the convention center, delivering a pep talk to delegates and pledging to ‘‘work my heart out’’ to ensure a second term for Trump.

‘‘So men and women of the Republican National Convention: It’s on. Now is the time,’’ Pence said during brief remarks that came amid a break in the roll call vote to renominate Trump.

Pence is scheduled to deliver a longer address Wednesday night from Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

Pence rattled off several issues on which he said Republicans differ from Democrats, including support for gun rights, support for the police and opposition to abortion.

‘‘I couldn’t be more proud to be a vice president who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life,’’ Pence said.

Two of the three coveted final speaking slots Monday night went to people of color who have been openly critical of Trump in the past, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations.

The lineup also featured Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple arrested after pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters marching past their home.

“Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens,’’ the McCloskeys said in prepared remarks that broke from the optimistic vision for America that convention organizers promised.

They added: “Make no mistake: No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America.’’

The program also included a collection of average Americans praising Trump’s leadership: a public school teacher from California, a small business owner from Montana and a nurse practitioner from Virginia.

Former football star Herschel Walker defended the president against those who call him a racist.

“It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald,’’ Walker, who is Black, said in prepared remarks. ‘‘The worst one is ‘racist.’ I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist.”

Some of the planned remarks for the evening program were prerecorded, while others were to be delivered live from a Washington auditorium.

The fact that the Republicans gathered at all stood in contrast to the Democrats, who held an all-virtual convention last week. The Democratic programming included a well-received roll call video montage featuring diverse officials from across the nation. The Republicans spoke from the ballroom in Charlotte and were overwhelmingly white.

Trump said he had made the trip to North Carolina to contrast himself with his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, who never traveled to Wisconsin, the state where the Democratic convention was originally supposed to be held.

The president has sought to minimize the toll of the coronavirus pandemic and he barely addressed it earlier on Monday, but its impact was plainly evident at the Charlotte Convention Center, where just 336 delegates gathered instead of the thousands once expected to converge on this city for a week-long extravaganza. Attendees sat at well-spaced tables at first and masks were mandatory, though many were seen flouting the regulation.

Trump also panned the state’s Democratic governor for restrictions put in place to try to prevent the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 175,000 people in the country and infected millions. The president accused Governor Roy Cooper of “being in a total shutdown mode,’’ and claimed the restrictions were aimed at trying to hurt his campaign.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said she had “shared concern about the lack of mask wearing and social distancing in the room” with RNC staff and had “been assured that they are working hard to address these issues.”

The parties’ election year gatherings are typically massive events, drawing thousands of delegates, party leaders, donors, journalists and political junkies for a week of speeches, parties and after-parties that inject hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local economy and deliver a multiday infomercial for the nominee.

Besides formally awarding Trump the Republican nomination, delegates gathered in North Carolina also approved a handful of new resolutions, including one to keep Columbus Day as a federal holiday and one that labels the Southern Poverty Law Center, which catalogs the country’s hate groups, as a “radical organization.”

Another bemoans “cancel culture,” warning that it “has grown into erasing of history, encouraging lawlessness, muting citizens and violating free exchange of ideas, thoughts, and speech.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.