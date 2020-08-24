Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

From the city of Sturgis, which is conducting mass testing for its roughly 7,000 residents, to health departments in at least six states, health officials are trying to track outbreaks from the 10-day rally, which ended on Aug. 16. They face the task of tracking an invisible virus that spread among bar-hoppers and rallygoers, who then traveled to more than half of the counties in the United States.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have departed western South Dakota, but public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus has spread in bars, tattoo shops, and gatherings before people traveled home to nearly every state in the country.

An analysis of anonymous cellphone data from Camber Systems, a firm that aggregates cellphone activity for health researchers, found that 61 percent of all the counties in the country have been visited by someone who attended Sturgis, creating a travel hub that was comparable to a major US city.

Health departments in four states — South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wyoming — have reported a total of 81 cases among people who attended the rally. South Dakota health officials said Monday they had received reports of infections from residents of two other states — North Dakota and Washington. The Department of Health also issued public warnings of possible virus exposure at five businesses popular with bikers, saying it didn’t know how many people could have been exposed.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a Republican, has defied calls to cancel large gatherings and opposes requirements to wear masks. She welcomed the event, which in previous years brought in about $800 million in tourist spending, according to the state’s Department of Tourism.

Associated Press

Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House virus session

BOISE, Idaho — Angry, maskless spectators forced themselves into the Idaho House special session on the pandemic Monday, shattering a glass door, rushing into the gallery that had limited seating because of the virus and forcing lawmakers to ask for calm in a crowd that included a man carrying an assault-style weapon.

After some people shoved their way past Idaho State Police, Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke allowed the gallery to fully open as long as the crowd stopped chanting and was respectful.

“I want to always try to avoid violence,” he told the Associated Press later. “My initial reaction of course was to clear the fourth floor. But we had room for at least some more.”

He said he was more disappointed than surprised at the violence. “I think we’re better than that,” he said.

Several conservative lawmakers asked for calm and decorum from the gallery crowd that included a man armed with a semiautomatic weapon. The session started with a full gallery and few masks.

Associated Press

Florida judge blocks state order for schools to reopen

A Florida judge granted a temporary injunction Monday against the state’s executive order requiring school districts to reopen schools during the pandemic, the Florida teachers union said.

According to the Florida Teachers Association, Circuit Court Judge Charles Dodson granted its request to put a hold on the order issued in July by state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran compelling schools to reopen.

The Florida Education Department said it could not immediately comment.

Some districts in south Florida were given permission by the state to start the 2020-21 school year remotely because of high virus spread, but other districts had to begin in-person education, even if they did not want to. In one instance, the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis, a close ally of President Trump, threatened to withhold nearly $200 million from Hillsborough County if it carried out its plan to open remotely. The district changed its plan in light of the threat.

Washington Post

7-day virus killer is cleared for American Airlines planes

The Trump administration on Monday gave American Airlines emergency approval to deploy a new weapon against COVID-19: a surface coating that kills coronaviruses for as many as seven days.

The Environmental Protection Agency issued the emergency declaration for Allied BioScience Inc.’s SurfaceWise2 product, allowing it to be used in some American Airlines planes and airport facilities, as well as two Texas locations of Total Orthopedics Sports & Spine. All three companies are based in Texas, which sought the exemption.

‘‘This is a major, game-changing announcement for our efforts to combat coronavirus and COVID-19,’’ EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said on a conference call.

The move comes as the Trump administration seeks to propel emerging treatments and protections against the coronavirus, and as several companies race to deliver an effective, safe vaccine.

Bloomberg News

WWII ceremony in Hawaii limited to local veterans

HONOLULU — A Pearl Harbor ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II — possibly the last opportunity for many elderly U.S. veterans to commemorate the day — will be limited to survivors of the war living in Hawaii because of coronavirus concerns.

The plan before Friday had been to allow about 200 people, mostly WWII veterans, their families and government officials, to gather on the battleship USS Missouri, which hosted the Japanese surrender on Sept. 2, 1945 in Tokyo Bay.

But an announcement made Friday night said that those planning to fly into the state are no longer invited in an effort to protect the aging veterans — mostly in their 90s — from COVID-19.

Tony Vericella, executive director of the 75th WWII Commemoration Committee, said Monday organizers are working on new ways to honor those left out in a virtual setting.

Associated Press