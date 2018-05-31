We finally know who Mitt Romney voted for in the 2016 presidential election

For the first time, Mitt Romney has publicly shared the person he voted for on Election Day 2016: his wife, Ann Romney.

The former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential nominee revealed his vote Wednesday in an interview with the editorial boards of the Deseret News and KSL-TV in Utah.

Romney, who is a candidate for US Senate in Utah, had previously said he would not vote for President Trump or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, but he had not shared the name of the person who did get his vote.