Trump campaign cutting ties with 3 of 5 pollsters after leak of poor results

The polling showed Trump behind former Vice President Joe Biden in several key battleground states, including by double digits in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. The results were confirmed to The New York Times by advisers to Trump, but when they became public, he called them “fake polls.”

Just two days before the president is set to kick off his bid for reelection, a top adviser said on Sunday that the campaign was cutting ties with three of its five pollsters to prevent further disclosure of survey data.

President Trump’s campaign has decided to purge some of its pollsters after a leak of dismal internal polls for the president that he denied existed.

Advertisement

For days, aides to Trump have tried to figure out whom to point the finger at over the leak of the data, which jolted and infuriated the president. But in continuing to discuss it, aides violated a long-held unofficial rule of campaigns not to comment publicly on internal polling, even if the numbers leak.

The resulting furor led to an effort by the campaign manager, Brad Parscale, to tighten control. By removing several pollsters, the campaign hopes to shrink the circle of outside operatives who have access to information that could leak, according to the presidential adviser, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The rupture of the team came even as the president and his advisers were preparing for a large and elaborate rally in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday night to formally open his campaign for a second term. Trump was hoping for a show of strength as Democrats had drawn increasing attention before their first debates on June 26 and 27.

The internal poll numbers, while not predictive, painted a bleak picture of the current state of the race for Trump, at least against Biden, when they were taken in March. They showed a number of critical states at risk — not just Florida and the Midwestern states, but even some longtime Republican bastions like Georgia. A Democratic state that Trump’s aides have insisted they want to put in play, Minnesota, appeared out of reach for the president.

Advertisement

The polling was reported on nearly two months ago without citing specific numbers. Last week, The Times reported that Trump had told aides to deny that such polls existed and to say that other data in the survey showed him doing well.

Some aides to the president appeared to be using the episode to undermine one of the president’s closest advisers, Kellyanne Conway, who was Trump’s final campaign manager in 2016 and is now his White House counselor. Her former firm, the Polling Co., was one of the ones to be ousted. Conway no longer has any formal ties to the company, which was sold in 2017 to CRC Public Relations, a well-known conservative advocacy firm.

In addition to Conway’s former firm, the Trump adviser said the campaign would cut ties with Adam Geller, a pollster for former Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey, and Michael Baselice, a pollster for former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger of California, both late additions to Trump’s campaign in 2016.

NBC News first reported the decision to oust the pollsters, although it did not identify which ones. Two other pollsters, Tony Fabrizio and John McLaughlin, will remain with the campaign.

Trump angrily denied receiving polls showing him losing or instructing aides to deny them. “Those polls don’t exist,” Trump told ABC News in an interview broadcast on Thursday. “I just had a meeting with somebody that’s a pollster and I’m winning everywhere, so I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Advertisement

But on Friday, ABC reported specific information from that supposedly fake polling. The data obtained by ABC showed Biden leading Trump 55 percent to 39 percent in Pennsylvania, 51 percent to 41 percent in Wisconsin and by seven points in Florida. The president was leading in Texas, a bulwark for Republican presidential candidates for four decades, by just two points.

When approached by the network with the numbers, Parscale confirmed that they were accurate, but dismissed them as outdated, insisting that the president’s public standing had subsequently been helped by Attorney General William Barr’s initial characterization of the report by the special counsel, Robert Mueller. A redacted version of Mueller’s report has since been released, showing that it was not as favorable as Barr suggested.

“These leaked numbers are ancient, in campaign terms, from months-old polling that began in March before two major events had occurred: the release of the summary of the Mueller report exonerating the president, and the beginning of the Democrat candidates defining themselves with their far-left policy message,” Parscale said in a statement on Friday.

“Since then, we have seen huge swings in the president’s favor across the 17 states we have polled, based on the policies now espoused by the Democrats,” he said. “The president is correct that we have no current polls against defined Democrats — at all — that show him losing in any of the states we have tested.”

Advertisement

The more recent survey conducted by the campaign involved extensive message-testing — in other words, asking questions about support for Trump only after first describing the Democrats in negative terms, according to two people familiar with the data. Such polling methods can be useful in assessing the strength of various messages but are not considered meaningful bottom-line measures of the current state of a campaign.

NBC on Sunday reported further data from the Trump campaign polls in March. The president trailed Biden by one point in Ohio, six points in Georgia, seven points in Iowa, eight points in North Carolina, 14 points in Minnesota, 15 points in Maine and 17 points in Virginia.

Internal polls, like any other surveys, are a snapshot in time and not predictive more than 18 months from Election Day, especially with Trump’s Democratic challenger yet to be determined. Historically, they are used by campaigns to guide their understanding of where to expend resources, and of the mood of the electorate.

But Trump is famously focused on numbers as affirmation — the larger the better — and he has recoiled at suggestions that he is struggling in a general election matchup. Throughout 2016, Trump began almost every conversation with reporters by highlighting his polling lead in public surveys of the Republican primary field.

Advertisement

“Well, the polls I see, we’re doing great in Pennsylvania,” he said in a telephone interview with “Fox & Friends” on Friday. “We’re doing really good in North Carolina. Florida, I’m winning by a lot. Ohio, I’m winning by a lot. I just left Iowa. We’re winning that by a lot. And every poll that I see and every poll that we have, I’m winning by — we’re doing well.”