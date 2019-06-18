Orlando Sentinel says it won’t endorse Trump ahead of his reelection rally there
ORLANDO, Fla. — The hometown paper of the Florida city where Donald Trump is making his reelection announcement says it won’t endorse the president.
The Orlando Sentinel said in an editorial Tuesday that some readers may wonder how the publication can eliminate a candidate before anyone knows who his opponent will be, so far in advance.
The Sentinel answers that it’s ‘‘because there’s no point pretending we would ever recommend that readers vote for Trump.’’
The publication says it has had enough of ‘‘the chaos, the division, the schoolyard insults, the self-aggrandizement, the corruption, and especially the lies.’’
The chair of the local Republican Party didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
