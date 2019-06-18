Remember the Globe Opinion satirical Trump front page? He’s moving closer to making it a reality

Strangely, the move takes Trump one step closer to making a mock front page created by the Globe’s opinion section in April 2016 a reality.

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States,” Trump wrote, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “They will be removed as fast as they come in.”

President Trump tweeted Monday night that US immigration agents are planning to make mass arrests to round up migrant parents and children in a blitz operation across major cities.

The front page, created as satire to warn readers about a Trump presidency, sparked controversy at the time and seemed outlandish to some, features a banner headline saying, “Deportations to Begin.”

Another headline reads, “Markets sink as trade war looms.” Though the markets are currently on an upswing, they’ve seen crosswinds caused by Trump’s trade battles, particularly his trade war with China.

Yet another headline proclaims, “New libel law targets ‘absolute scum’ in the press.” Trump in real life has launched numerous attacks on the “fake news media,” calling them the “enemy of the people.”

The opinion writers weren’t completely clairvoyant. The details in the stories don’t match up with reality. Other headlines, including “US soldiers refuse orders to kill ISIS families,” have not come to pass.

The Washington Post made a point-by-point analysis of the page.

The writers turned serious in an “Editor’s note” at the bottom left corner of the satirical Globe page: “This is Donald Trump’s America. What you read on this page is what might happen if the GOP front-runner can put his ideas into practice, his words into action. Many Americans might find this vision appealing, but the Globe’s editorial board finds it deeply troubling.”

At the time of its publication, Trump called the Boston Globe “worthless” and “stupid.”

Check out the page here:

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.