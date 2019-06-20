Michelle Wu to protest MBTA fare hikes with volunteers at T stations

City Councilor Michelle Wu announced plans to protest the upcoming MBTA fare hike on the first day the higher rates are slated to go into effect, after a Red Line derailment created havoc for riders last week and continues to cause residual delays.

Wu said Thursday in a series of tweets that she hopes to have volunteers at every station and on the trains during the morning commute on Monday, July 1, to “rally our ridership & empower every commuter to push for solutions to fix the T.”

“Those of us who take the T every day are fed up with inaction to fix our public transit system, and sick and tired of being told that the MBTA is moving in the right direction,” Wu said, in an apparent reaction to Governor Charlie Baker’s defense of the MBTA in the immediate aftermath of the derailment. “Beginning July 1st, riders will be paying even more for the choice between unreliable service or sitting in the worst traffic in the country.”