Senator Angus King’s flight was canceled, so he caught a ride to Maine with strangers

Not even US Senators are safe from time-consuming travel delays, as Senator Angus King discovered this week.

Maine’s junior US Senator said that after his flight home from Washington, D.C., was canceled on Thursday, he took matters into his own hands: joining up with four other stranded travelers for an all-night drive through the Northeast.

“I was going to try to make a later flight, which may or may not have made it out, when I ran into this crew who had decided to forget the airlines, rent a car, and drive through the night to Maine,” King said in posts on Instagram and Facebook where he also documented his trip.