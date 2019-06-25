Head of US border agency steps down amid outrage over migrant children’s treatment

HOUSTON — The acting commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection said he’s stepping down amid outrage over his agency’s treatment of detained migrant children.

John Sanders said in a message to CBP employees Tuesday that he would resign on July 5.

CBP is the agency that apprehends and first detains migrant parents and children crossing the US-Mexico border. Lawyers who visited CBP facilities last week described squalid conditions: inadequate food, lack of medical care, and children trying to care for toddlers.