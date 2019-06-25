Here’s how to watch the first Democratic presidential debates

Here’s how to watch the debates and a look at who is participating:

The first set of Democratic presidential debates are upon us. On Wednesday and Thursday night, a total of 20 candidates will take the stage in Miami to make their pitch to potential voters and break away from the crowded field.

The debates will air Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27, from 9 to 11 p.m.

Television

The debate will air on NBC (in the Boston area, that’s NBC10 Boston), MSNBC, and Telemundo.

Online

The debates will be widely available online. NBC will livestream the debate in full on its websites (NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com), plus on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. No cable subscription is required.

Who is participating?

Wednesday night will feature Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Julián Castro, Tim Ryan, Bill de Blasio, and Jay Inslee.

Thursday night will feature Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet, Marianne Williamson, Eric Swalwell, Andrew Yang, and John Hickenlooper.

Moderators will include Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow, and José Díaz-Balart.

What’s the format?

With so many Democratic hopefuls participating, it’s unlikely any one person will dominate in speaking time. In one significant departure from previous debates, there will be no opening statements (candidates will still get to make closing remarks). Each candidate will get one minute to answer questions, plus 30 seconds to respond to any follow-up questions, according to NBC. The network also said the two nights of debates will each include four commercial breaks.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.