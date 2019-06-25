scorecardresearch

Stephanie Grisham will be next White House press secretary

Associated PressJune 25, 2019, 8 minutes ago
Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, will be the next White House press secretary as Sarah Sanders steps down.
WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump has announced that her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, will be the new White House press secretary.

Grisham, who has been with the Trumps since 2015, will also take on the role of White House communications director.

The first lady tweeted Tuesday that she ‘‘can think of no better person to serve the Administration our country.’’

The news came after President Trump announced June 13 that Sarah Sanders would leave her post at the end of the month.