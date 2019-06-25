Stephanie Grisham will be next White House press secretary
WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump has announced that her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, will be the new White House press secretary.
Grisham, who has been with the Trumps since 2015, will also take on the role of White House communications director.
The first lady tweeted Tuesday that she ‘‘can think of no better person to serve the Administration our country.’’
I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 - @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 25, 2019
The news came after President Trump announced June 13 that Sarah Sanders would leave her post at the end of the month.