Fact check: Night 1 of the Democratic National Debate

Amy Klobuchar, senator from Minnisota: “I am just simply concerned about kicking half of America off of their health insurance in four years, which is exactly what this bill says.”

A look at some of their statements and how they compare with the facts:

WASHINGTON — Ten Democrats seeking the presidency tussled on a Miami stage Wednesday night in the opening debate of the 2020 campaign, with 10 more on tap Thursday.

THE FACTS: Mostly true. Klobuchar was referring to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ bill that would implement a Medicare-for-all national health insurance program over a four-year period. His bill would create a universal Medicare program that would cover all Americans — including the roughly half who are currently covered by employer plans — with generous benefits and minimal out-of-pocket costs; private insurers could offer coverage only for services not covered by the public program, such as cosmetic surgery.

Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey: “I will single out companies like Haliburton or Amazon that pay nothing in taxes.”

THE FACTS:

This is exaggerated. Amazon paid no federal income taxes in 2018. It does, however, pay state taxes and it does not always come away with a tax bill of zero. The company said in April that it paid $2.6 billion in corporate taxes over the last three years. Halliburton’s tax bills also swing in both directions. For instance, in January 2018, it was hit by an $882 million tax charge related to charges in the tax law.

Beto O’Rourke, former representative from Texas, referring to the international climate goal: ‘‘If all of us does all that we can, then we’re going to be able to keep this planet from warming another 2 degrees Celsius and ensure that we match what this country can do and live up to our promise and our potential.’’

THE FACTS: O'Rourke gets the climate goal wrong.

Since 2009, international summits and the Paris climate agreement list the overarching goal as limiting climate change to no more than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial times. That’s somewhere between 1850 and 1880, depending on who is calculating.

There’s a big difference because since pre-industrial times, Earth has already warmed 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit). So the world community is talking about 1 degree Celsius from now and O'Rourke is talking about twice that.

O’Rourke: ‘‘That’s how you explain an economy that is rigged to corporations and the very wealthiest. A 2 trillion-dollar-tax cut that favored corporations while they were sitting on record piles of cash and the very wealthiest in this country at a time of historic wealth inequality.’’

THE FACTS: The tax cut wasn’t quite that big: The Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that it will reduce tax revenues by $1.5 trillion over the next decade. Individuals will actually receive the bulk of those cuts, getting $1.1 trillion while businesses get $654 billion, offset by higher tax revenues from changes to international tax law. The tax cuts did mostly favor richer Americans: The top one-fifth of income earners got 65% of the benefit from the tax cuts, with just 1% going to the poorest one-fifth, according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.

O’Rourke: “And yet despite what Purdue Pharma has done, their connection to the opioid crisis and the overdose deaths that we’re seeing throughout this country, they have been able to act with complete impunity and pay no consequences.”

THE FACTS: This is exaggerated. It’s true that no one from the company has gone to jail, but Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, is facing lawsuits around the country and recently paid a $270 million settlement in Oklahoma. In 2007, three of the company’s executives pleaded guilty as individuals to misbranding, a criminal violation.

Julian Castro, former federal housing secretary: ‘‘I would do something starting with something we should have done a long time ago, which was to pass the Equal Rights Amendment. And also pursue legislation so women are paid equal pay for equal work in this country. It’s past time we do that.’’

THE FACTS: It would be past time if it hadn’t already happened. It has been illegal to pay men more than women for the same work, or vice versa, since the passage of the Equal Pay Act in 1963. Disparities, however, persist despite the law.

Jay Inslee, Washington’s governor: ‘‘We are the first generation to feel the sting of climate change and we are the last that can do something about it. ... It is our last chance in an administration, next one, to do something about it.’’

THE FACTS: Not quite. This answer implies that after 2025 or 2029, when whoever is elected in 2020 leaves office, it will be too late to fight or limit climate change.

That’s a common misconception that stemmed from a U.N. scientific report that came out last fall, which talked about 2030, mostly because that’s a key date in the Paris climate agreement. The report states that with every half a degree Celsius and with every year, global warming and its dangers get worse. However, it does not say at some point it is too late.

‘‘The hotter it gets the worse it gets but there is no cliff edge,’’ James Skea, co-chairman of the report and professor of sustainable energy at Imperial College London, told The Associated Press.

The report co-author, Swiss climate scientist Sonia I. Seneviratne this month tweeted, ‘‘Many scientists point - rightfully - to the fact that we cannot state with certainty that climate would suddenly go berserk in 12 years if we weren’t doing any climate mitigation. But who can state with certainty that we would be safe beyond that stage or even before that?’’

Inslee: “I am the only candidate here who has passed a law protecting a woman’s right of reproductive rights in health insurance and the only candidate who passed a public option. I respect everyone’s goals and plans here, but we have one candidate who advanced the ball.”

THE FACTS: Mostly true. Inslee, of Washington, signed a bill into law last year that would require all health insurers to cover abortion if they also cover maternity care. But none of the other candidates onstage would be in a position to pass such a bill because it is a state prerogative. And, as Sen. Amy Klobuchar jumped in to point out, many of them — especially the three women onstage — have strong records on protecting abortion rights.

Tim Ryan, representative from Ohio: ‘‘The bottom 60% haven’t seen a raise since 1980. The top 1% control 90% of the wealth.’’

THE FACTS: Those figures exaggerate the state of income and wealth inequality. While few studies single out the bottom 60%, the Congressional Budget Office calculates that the bottom 80% of Americans have seen their incomes rise 32% since 1979. That is certainly lower than the doubling of income enjoyed by the top one-fifth of income earners. And the richest 1% possess 32% of the nation’s wealth, according to data from the Federal Reserve , not 90%.

Material from the New York Times was used in this report.