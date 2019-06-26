House panel backs subpoena for Kellyanne Conway

WASHINGTON — The House Oversight Committee has voted to issue a subpoena to force White House counselor Kellyanne Conway to appear before the panel as it looks into allegations that she repeatedly violated a federal law that limits political activity by government workers.

Conway did not show up at a hearing Wednesday, after the White House said Monday it would not allow her to appear. The Democratic-led panel voted 25-16 to issue a subpoena.

Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the panel’s chairman, said Conway’s actions were a clear-cut violation of the law and President Donald Trump should fire her.