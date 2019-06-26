scorecardresearch

Technical difficulties cause glitch at start of second hour of debate

Associated Press June 26, 2019, a minute ago
Moderators Chuck Todd speaks to audience during a technical problem alongside Rachel Maddow.
MIAMI (AP) — The second hour of the first Democratic presidential debate has been derailed by technical difficulties

As debate moderators Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd took over Wednesday for the next round of the debate, the 10 candidates on stage were unable to hear the question Todd was trying to ask about the federal government’s role in getting guns off the street.

Following back-and-forth confusion, Todd announced the debate would head to a commercial break.

It wasn’t immediately clear what happened.