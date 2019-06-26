Trump says US should sue Facebook, Google

President Donald Trump complained again about supposed bias against conservatives at social media companies and said the U.S. government should sue Google and Facebook Inc. for unspecified wrongdoing.

Trump complained in an interview with Fox Business Network on Wednesday that social media companies are run by Democrats and that Twitter has somehow made it difficult for people to follow his @realDonaldTrump account, from which he tweets prolifically.

He said that the U.S. “should be suing” Facebook and Google, adding “and perhaps we will,” without saying what the companies would be sued for.