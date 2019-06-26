US war with Iran wouldn’t ‘last very long,’ Trump says

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — President Donald Trump says he doesn’t want war with Iran but that if there is one, ‘‘it won’t last very long’’ because the U.S. has military superiority.

Trump told Fox Business Network on Wednesday that he was ‘‘nice’’ to Iran for not ordering strikes after Tehran shot down a more than $100 million U.S. surveillance drone.

Asked to respond to the Iranian president saying the White House is ‘‘afflicted by mental retardation,’’ Trump says the Iranian leaders are not smart. U.S. sanctions to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons and supporting militant groups are biting and Iran’s resistance has led to food shortages, rioting and inflation.