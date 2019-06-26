US war with Iran wouldn’t ‘last very long,’ Trump says
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — President Donald Trump says he doesn’t want war with Iran but that if there is one, ‘‘it won’t last very long’’ because the U.S. has military superiority.
Trump told Fox Business Network on Wednesday that he was ‘‘nice’’ to Iran for not ordering strikes after Tehran shot down a more than $100 million U.S. surveillance drone.
Asked to respond to the Iranian president saying the White House is ‘‘afflicted by mental retardation,’’ Trump says the Iranian leaders are not smart. U.S. sanctions to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons and supporting militant groups are biting and Iran’s resistance has led to food shortages, rioting and inflation.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran won’t change its stance and his website calls the Trump administration ‘‘sinister.’’
Khamenei is also quoted as saying that ‘‘the most hated figures of such an administration accuse and insult the Iranian nation. Iranian nation will not budge and will not withdraw because of the insults.’’
Trump on Monday enacted the new sanctions against Khamenei and others. U.S. officials also said they plan sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
The sanctions followed Iran’s downing last week of a U.S. surveillance drone, worth over $100 million, over the Strait of Hormuz, sharply escalating the crisis.