What to watch for in Thursday’s debate (hint: Biden, Biden, and more Biden)

Four of those five will stand next to each other at center stage Thursday night: former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Senator Kamala Harris of California; and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. (Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was the only top-tier candidate at Wednesday night’s debate.)

Nearly seven months into the contest, five candidates have begun to pull away from the rest of the 25-person field , at least in polls and fund-raising.

The most consequential event of the 2020 presidential race so far is set to take place Thursday evening, when the second of two Democratic debates in Miami will feature most of the primary’s front-runners.

That said, there’s a lot of fluidity at this stage in the primary race. Biden has been the front-runner since he entered the contest, but surveys show his lead is shrinking. Polls have also shown that Sanders is slipping — sometimes conceding second place to Warren.

In the last week, Buttigieg has faced a political crisis back home in Indiana, where a white police officer in his city fatally shot a black man who raised a knife as the officer came upon his car. As for Harris, she is expected to post a significant fund-raising number next month but has yet to show she can expand her support outside of elite audiences.

This debate could give these candidates — as well as the other six on stage — an opportunity to change the contours of the race. With all of that in mind, here are four things to watch:

What will Biden say or do

Biden leads the field by an average of 15 points in national polls, so the focus — and the fire — are likely to be trained on him. There are more than a few reasons why this could get interesting.

First, in his nearly 50 years in public life, Biden has never entered a presidential debate as the front-runner for the nomination. (Indeed, for much of his career, his name has been synonymous with gaffes.) Perhaps most importantly, however, are the legitimate policy differences between him and others on the stage: his flip-flop on the Hyde Amendment, his signature 1994 crime bill, his protection of credit card companies in the bankruptcy crisis, and his support for free-trade agreements and the authorization of the Iraq war in 2002.

Despite all of that, an NPR analysis of every high-profile debate that Biden has participated in since 2007 shows he largely accomplishes what he needs once he is on stage.

This was true in the 2008 campaign, when he struggled for oxygen in a primary with Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama — he came across well, although he eventually dropped out of the race. As Obama’s vice-presidential nominee, Biden dialed back his tone with Sarah Palin in their sole meeting. (At the time, Democrats feared he might be too aggressive, fostering sympathy for the less-experienced candidate.) And there was the 2012 vice presidential debate with Representative Paul Ryan, when Biden showed restraint but maintained his pointed criticism as his opponent pounced. (Remember “malarkey,” anyone?)

But in this debate, it isn’t clear what the right Biden strategy could be. He could play it safe, deliver practiced answers, and not take the bait. Or, Biden may be aggressive in a show of force to Democrats that he could take it to President Trump one-on-one later next year. It’s more of a risk, but could he use this debate as an opportunity to swat down his mortal challengers and appear as if he’s in a different league?

A lot of talk about socialism vs. capitalism

In this early stage of the campaign, there’s a lot more talk among the candidates about big themes of the race (the particulars-of-policy debate often comes later in the contest).

So Sanders must be thrilled that he will be standing next to Biden. Since the moment Biden got in the race, Sanders has repeatedly tried to make it a two-person contest, with Biden as the establishment candidate and the self-described Democratic socialist as the insurgent. Earlier this month, Sanders was on stage in Washington in an effort to redefine the word “socialism” and what it means in US politics.

(Donald Trump also wants the race to be about socialism — at least according to his speeches and Twitter feed.)

Biden, however, and others on the stage reject the notion and say they are capitalists first. This could lead to an interesting free-for-all moment about the direction of the party and the country.

Other candidates on Thursday’s stage, such as former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado have been vocal about defending capitalism — while noting how they would improve it.

The legacy of Barack Obama — and Joe Biden

While there will no doubt be a lot of Trump-bashing at the debates, the more interesting president looming over the discussion will be Obama. Indeed, he remains one of the most popular politicians among Democrats today.

And yet there are two questions about his legacy that could be front and center Thursday evening: First, as the party has moved to the left politically, is it time to reexamine the Obama presidency? Second, which candidate is in the best position to carry his legacy forward?

To the first question, Biden, since he entered the contest, has often talked about being part of the “Obama-Biden administration.”

There are benefits of Biden tying himself so closely to Obama, of course, but this also means he must defend the administration’s decisions. For example, how will Biden defend the Affordable Care Act at a time when the party is moving toward Medicare for All? He presided over a time in which student loans got bigger, income inequality grew, the Afghanistan war continued, and the private detention centers that Trump is using today for migrants were built.

And if you subscribe to the view that Obama moved the party to the left, then isn’t Sanders in the best position to continue that aspect of his legacy? Harris may offer that she, as the first black woman president, could get Obama’s winning coalition back together. And Buttigieg, a former Obama campaign staffer, could argue that another younger, cerebral Midwesterner is the natural heir.

