Biden, Harris set for dueling New Hampshire appearances after debate clash
The Democratic presidential primary field is on a collision course following the first set of debates, with three campaigns this week announcing mid-July appearances in New Hampshire.
Senator Kamala Harris said Friday she will travel to the state July 14. It will be the California Democrat’s fourth New Hampshire stop, according to her campaign, which said details of the trip would be forthcoming.
Harris’s campaign announced her trip following her commanding debate performance Thursday, when she clashed with former vice president Joe Biden on his recent comments about working with segregationist senators.
Biden, meanwhile, said earlier this week he will campaign in New Hampshire on July 12 at a cookout hosted by the New Hampshire Young Democrats at Cisco Brewers in Portsmouth. The event will mark Biden’s third trip to the Granite State since he announced his presidential run in April.
Indeed, New Hampshire will be flush with Democratic candidates for president in mid-July, as Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey has also announced another swing through the state July 13 and 14.
