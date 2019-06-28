Biden, Harris set for dueling New Hampshire appearances after debate clash

The Democratic presidential primary field is on a collision course following the first set of debates, with three campaigns this week announcing mid-July appearances in New Hampshire.

Senator Kamala Harris said Friday she will travel to the state July 14. It will be the California Democrat’s fourth New Hampshire stop, according to her campaign, which said details of the trip would be forthcoming.

Harris’s campaign announced her trip following her commanding debate performance Thursday, when she clashed with former vice president Joe Biden on his recent comments about working with segregationist senators.