Biden defends past work on civil rights after Harris attack

CHICAGO (AP) — Joe Biden defended his civil rights record on Friday, pledging to be a ‘‘president who stands against racism, the forces of intolerance.’’

The former vice president and Democratic White House hopeful was in Chicago a day after his 2020 rival California Sen. Kamala Harris delivered a blistering attack at their first presidential debate in Miami. She blasted him for recently highlighting his work with segregationist senators and his past opposition to busing.

‘‘I heard, and I listened to, and I respect Sen. Harris,’’ Biden said in an address to the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a multicultural organization promoting social justice. ‘‘But we all know that 30 seconds to 60 seconds on a campaign debate exchange can’t do justice to a lifetime commitment to civil rights.’’