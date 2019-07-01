Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims guards told detained migrants to drink toilet water

“Just left the 1st CBP facility. I see why CBP officers were being so physically & sexually threatening towards me. Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, referring to US Customs and Border Protection.

Her comments on Twitter came amid a report that border agents used a secret Facebook group to share lewd posts about Ocasio-Cortez and at least one other Democratic lawmaker as well as racist comments about migrants.

WASHINGTON — Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday accused US border agents of conducting a program of “psychological warfare” against detained migrants who were told to drink water from toilets if they were thirsty.

Ocasio-Cortez also spoke after visiting the Clint, Texas, facility.

Representative Judy Chu, Democrat of California, also said on Twitter that migrants were told to drink from the toilet if they wanted water. Representative Madeleine Dean, Democrat of Pennsylvania, in a tweet called conditions “far worse than we ever could have imagined.”

The lawmakers were taking part in a delegation organized by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to El Paso and Clint, Texas, to investigate facilities used to detain undocumented immigrants. Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter she “forced” herself into a cell to speak to women, who described “their treatment at the hands of officers as ‘psychological warfare’ — waking them at odd hours for no reason, calling them wh*res, etc.”

Customs and Border Protection in a statement Monday said it was opening an investigation into the Facebook group, which was first reported by the news organization ProPublica. It reported that members of the group shared a post in which a photo-shopped President Trump is shown to force Ocasio-Cortez’s head toward his crotch and another illustration suggesting she engaged in oral sex with migrants.

“Today, US Customs and Border Protection was made aware of disturbing social media activity hosted on a private Facebook group that may include a number of CBP employees,” said Assistant Commissioner Matthew Klein. He said the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector is beginning an investigation.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the ProPublica article.

House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson, Republican of Mississippi, called the Facebook group “beyond sexist and racist — it is truly abhorrent and shameful, and there is no excuse for this depraved behavior. The agents found to be responsible for these vile comments should no longer have the privilege of representing the United States of America in uniform.”

Congress last week passed a $4.5 billion emergency border funding bill aimed at improving conditions for migrants at the border. House Democrats were unable to secure all the provisions they wanted to force Homeland Security to improve the conditions in their facilities.