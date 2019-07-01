Twitter users Photoshop Ivanka Trump into historic scenes
Ivanka Trump, the oldest daughter of President Trump and one of his closest advisers, accompanied her father to the G-20 summit over the weekend and served as a high-profile public face of the administration. Her participation raised eyebrows among administration critics, who said it undermined the national security professionals in the Trump delegation.
“Ivanka Trump is not on the National Security Council — she is not an adviser on the issues being discussed,” former ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul told the New York Times.
Amid the criticism, Twitter users also latched onto video of her awkward discussion with several world leaders, Photoshopping her into various other historic and cultural moments.
Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to get involved in a talk among Macron, May, Trudeau and Lagarde (IMF head).— Parham Ghobadi (@ParhamGhobadi) June 29, 2019
The video is released by French Presidential palace. pic.twitter.com/TJ0LULCzyQ
When you suddenly notice things in history. 😏#UnwantedIvanka pic.twitter.com/OpyyJlJsnh— yanis (@moriiyanis) July 1, 2019
Yalta pic.twitter.com/cnFi4YxtPz— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 30, 2019
Ivanka on the moon: One small step for Trumpkind : #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/1kaNb4zgf7— James Connolly (@JPGConnolly) July 1, 2019
Thanks for being there, Ivanka!#unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/XuhTJ3PySf— CVille Merton (@manningbrad) July 1, 2019
My favorite #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/hJwhI5hmrJ— mr.rolwes (@MrRolwes) July 1, 2019