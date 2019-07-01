Twitter users Photoshop Ivanka Trump into historic scenes

Ivanka Trump, the oldest daughter of President Trump and one of his closest advisers, accompanied her father to the G-20 summit over the weekend and served as a high-profile public face of the administration. Her participation raised eyebrows among administration critics, who said it undermined the national security professionals in the Trump delegation.

“Ivanka Trump is not on the National Security Council — she is not an adviser on the issues being discussed,” former ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul told the New York Times.

Amid the criticism, Twitter users also latched onto video of her awkward discussion with several world leaders, Photoshopping her into various other historic and cultural moments.