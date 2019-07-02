Trump and GOP report $105 million haul in second quarter
(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $105 million during the second quarter of the year and had $100 million cash on hand, Trump’s campaign manager said Tuesday, an ominous sign for Democrats in a crowded field of contenders seeking to challenge him in the general election.
“Record breaking!” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in an early morning message on Twitter.
“Eye-popping numbers,” the campaign’s communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a tweet. “Shows the incredible strength of support for the President, his policies and successes.”
The massive haul significantly surpassed what President Barack Obama and the Democratic National Committee raised during the comparable period of time ahead of Obama’s 2012 election bid. The fundraising numbers were first reported by the New York Times, which said Trump and his committees raised $54 million while the RNC raised $51 million. More details will be available July 15, when the report is to be filed with the Federal Election Commission.
