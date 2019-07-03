Castro’s campaign tries to rise with immigration focus

The former US housing secretary launched his White House bid in January with a small team, few resources, and no list of donors. He gained little traction, even as he became the first candidate in a crowded field to put forth detailed policy proposals on police brutality and immigration.

“The media often focused on a few candidates out of Washington, D.C., but we are here in Texas,” Castro, 44, shouted to cheers from a crowd filled with people decked out in glitter and rainbow-colored attire for the San Antonio Pride Parade. “We sent them a message that other night, that they can’t ignore this campaign anymore.”

SAN ANTONIO — Julián Castro was back here in his hometown last weekend, inside an old uniform factory turned industrial office complex to triumphantly christen a new headquarters for what has suddenly become a revitalized Democratic presidential campaign.

But the presidential debates last week altered his campaign’s trajectory. A breakout performance among the 10 contenders on the first night — calling to decriminalize illegally entering the United States and promising that on “Jan. 20, 2021, we will say adios to Donald Trump” — had Castro effectively setting the Democratic agenda on immigration.

Now the Trump administration faces growing outrage over the deaths of a migrant father and his daughter at the Mexican border along with mounting evidence of abusive conditions at immigrant detention facilities. And the renewed focus on immigration is fueling Castro’s rise.

Castro still has a long way to go, but there are signs he is gaining in the presidential race . An ABC News/Washington Post poll released Wednesday showed Castro’s support up to 4 percent, tying him with South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg for fifth in the crowded Democratic field after being mired at 1 percent or less for months. Other polls show he came out of the debate with high favorability, particularly among young voters, and that he doubled his support among Latinos to 18 percent, second only to California Senator Kamala Harris.

Castro, 44, has qualified for the next debate at the end of the month. But he will need to capitalize on the momentum to meet the new higher thresholds for the third debate in September: garnering either 2 percent in three national polls or 130,000 donors.

Castro told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow Tuesday night that he was up to 116,000 donors and had collected about $1 million in campaign contributions in the days after the debate. The interview was the latest in a string of national TV appearances he made as he barnstormed his way through Texas.

In San Antonio Saturday, as in events across the state, Castro pledged to be bold and fearless on immigration, saying the nation faces a “moral test” at detention facilities in places such as Clint, Texas, and Homestead, Fla., “where thousands and thousands of children are being held basically in prisons.”

“I don’t believe that most Americans share the same dark heart toward immigrants that this president does,” Castro said in an interview in Dallas.

Although more known for his work on universal prekindergarten and affordable housing, Castro has been a consistent voice on immigration. As San Antonio mayor, he shaped a successful 2010 resolution rejecting a Texas version of the hard-line anti-immigration law in Arizona that critics said had allowed racial profiling of Latinos. Before congressional committees, he argued in favor of comprehensive immigration reform and a path to citizenship for so-called Dreamers, unauthorized immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

He often personalizes his message by speaking of his grandmother, Victoriana, or “Mamo,” a Mexican immigrant who entered the country legally in 1922 and worked as a maid, nanny, and cook.

Castro’s approach to immigration over the years earned him a reputation as calm and measured — and in the eyes of some immigrant-rights activists, too restrained. But his mother, Rosie Castro, a Chicana civil rights activist, said her sons — the candidate’s twin, Joaquin, is a US representative from San Antonio — approach the issue with the intellect and strategic timing of public servants.

“You look at when is the best time to put out a proposal, when is it not,” said Rosie Castro, who raised her sons as a single parent. “If you do put out a certain proposal and the people aren’t ready for it . . . you don’t want to do it at that time.”

After Trump’s election, with his focus on a border wall and reference to Mexican immigrants as criminals, immigration has risen to the top tier of issues in the 2020 race. The day before the first Democratic debate, a harrowing photo of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his daughter, Angie Valeria, lying dead at the edge of the Rio Grande at the US border shined an even brighter spotlight on conditions faced by migrants trying to enter the country.

“We are seeing a lot of attention around immigration in a way we haven’t seen in recent years, particularly mobilization around the detention centers,” said Heather Silber Mohamed, an assistant professor of political science at Clark University in Worcester . “The Democratic electorate hasn’t prioritized this issue in the way Republicans have in the past elections. Whether Democrats can build on the mobilization going on now is the question.”

Aside from Castro, most Democratic presidential candidates have not released detailed immigration plans. It was former representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas who first garnered national attention for seizing on immigration as a signature issue when he launched his presidential bid in late March along the Mexican border in El Paso, calling for bridges, not walls.

Then a couple days later, Castro released a sweeping proposal to restructure the immigration system, roll back many of Trump’s actions on asylum and refugees, and reduce the penalty for illegally entering the country from a criminal to civil offense. The plan also calls for more immigration judges and a “21st-century Marshall Plan” to bolster economic development in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to encourage residents to stay in those countries instead of coming to the United States.

On the debate stage last week, Castro challenged O’Rourke for refusing to support the part of his plan that would decriminalize illegal entry and challenged other candidates to follow his lead. So far, at least a dozen of them have.

“Like many of you, I know the promise of America,” Castro said. “My grandmother came here when she was 7 years old as an immigrant from Mexico, and just two generations later, one of her grandsons is serving the United States Congress and the other one is running for president of the United States.”

At a packed town hall meeting Sunday in a Houston church, Vernell Keys, 65, and Anthony Collier, 26, said they remained undecided on the presidential race but were giving Castro a second look after his debate performance.

“I agree with Secretary Castro that there are already plenty of laws in place to prosecute drug and human traffickers,” said Collier, a law school student at the University of Texas.

A day later, Castro took his message to a Fort Worth shopping mall, where he took to a makeshift stage near a Ross store, quinceañiera dresses on a display rack nearby, and pledged to dismantle the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.

“He surprised me in that first presidential debate,” said 26-year-old activist Giovanni Torres, with United Fort Worth, a progressive immigration advocacy group that formed in the past year and helped organize the event. “I didn’t know he was so in touch with his community.”

Jazmine Ulloa can be reached at jazmine.ulloa@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jazmineulloa.