Justin Amash, House Republican and frequent Trump critic, to quit the GOP

Michigan Representative Justin Amash, the only House Republican open to impeaching President Donald Trump, said he would quit the party, after becoming “disenchanted with party politics and frightened by what I see from it.”

“Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party,” Amash wrote in a column for the Washington Post.

Amash, a co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus, has long been an independent libertarian-minded vote in the House. A West Michigan lawmaker who pledged to read every word of every bill he voted on, Amash has often broken from his party, a stance that for years was widely tolerated within his own caucus.