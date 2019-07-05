Mayor Pete Buttigieg will head to Provincetown for a fund-raiser and town hall event on Friday afternoon

The teens, from an LGBTQ summer camp, will be seated on stage with the presidential candidate and get the opportunity to ask questions at the 4 p.m. event, which is open to the public.

Buttigieg, the South Bend, Ind., mayor and first major openly gay candidate for president, will share the stage at Provincetown town hall with LGBTQ youth, according to the Provincetown Banner .

Fresh off last week’s debate appearance, Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg will head to Provincetown, the Cape Cod fishing and vacation town long known as a refuge for the LGBTQ community, for a fund-raiser and town hall event on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

Buttigieg is slated to appear at a series of fund-raisers on the Cape and Islands this weekend, according to CNN.

For Buttigieg, the appearance is just the latest trip to Massachusetts, the home of Elizabeth Warren and Seth Moulton, two of his Democratic rivals. Buttigieg made multiple stops in the Boston area for fund-raisers and joined a picket line of striking Stop & Shop workers in April.

He’s no stranger to the Boston area, having honed his honed his vision for the Democratic party at Harvard University alongside a group of like-minded students who called themselves “The Order of the Kong” after the Chinese food restaurant in Harvard Square.

The appearances this week promise to add to Buttigieg’s impressive fund-raising streak as he continues to emerge as a surprisingly strong contender among nearly two dozen Democratic candidates, some of whom have decades more experience in public life than the 37-year-old. He was fourth behind former vice president Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, and Warren in a recent Iowa poll, and fifth in a national poll of Democrats released by Quinnipiac this week.

Advertisement

Buttigieg out-raised Biden in the second quarter with a $24.8 million haul, and even edged out prolific fund-raiser Sanders, who raised $18 million.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.