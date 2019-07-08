Warren raises $19.1 million in second quarter as her campaign picks up momentum

The total released Monday is the latest sign of the Massachusetts senator’s ascendance in a crowded Democratic primary field after her campaign’s anemic start this year. Voters have embraced her policy expertise and unofficial slogan — “I’ve got a plan” — and flocked to campaign events, like when she drew 5,000 in Oakland, Calif. this spring, fueling a slow and steady rise in the polls. Warren raised more money than key rivals Sanders and California Senator Kamala Harris, with the growth coming as their fund-raising leveled off.

WASHINGTON — Senator Elizabeth Warren raised an eye-popping $19.1 million for her presidential campaign over the last three months, tripling her haul for the first quarter and narrowly overtaking Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ fund-raising for the same time period — a major victory for Warren as the two battle for liberal grassroots donors.

It also suggests that the biggest risk of Warren’s campaign — her vow to skip private fund-raising events with high-rollers — has not foreclosed her ability to pull in large amounts of money. Still, she lagged in the second quarter behind two candidates who engage in traditional fund-raising, former vice president Joe Biden, who raised $21.5 million, and Pete Buttigieg, who entered the race as the little-known mayor of South Bend, Ind., and pulled in a remarkable $24.8 million over the last three months.

“We raised more money than any other 100% grassroots-funded campaign,” wrote Roger Lau, Warren’s campaign manager, in an email to supporters. “That’s big.”

Warren will need to keep raising that kind of money to sustain her expensive campaign, which seems to prize on-the-ground staffing over saving up for television ads. She spent about $10 million during the second quarter, much of which went to pay a staff of more than 300 and to fund her relentless travel schedule, ending the quarter with $19.7 million in hand.

The quarterly fund-raising totals, which candidates have been releasing in recent days, show the sprawling presidential field is beginning to form clear contours about six months into the Democratic race. There is a top tier posting eight-figure hauls, and numerous candidates like Colorado Senator Michael Bennet and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock scrapping for a few million. Meanwhile, Trump’s re-election campaign raised $105 million in the second quarter — a reminder that he has the ability to build fearsome campaign machinery while the Democrats battle it out.

Fund-raising totals for the second quarter

Lau’s email said more than 384,000 donors made over 683,000 donations to Warren in the second quarter, and the average contribution was $28 — a figure viewed as a merit badge at a time when Democrats are seeking small contributions from people who they can return to again and again. More than 80% of Warren’s donors in the quarter were giving for the first time.

Her total is a marked improvement over the first quarter, when Warren raised $6 million (she also transferred $10 million from her Senate campaign account); her finance director left the campaign after she decided not to do high-dollar events.

A Globe review of the itemized donations from the first quarter, however, found spikes in donations after Warren released major policy proposals. It is likely that donations picked up even more in the second quarter as she generated a steady stream of headlines by releasing more policy proposals and when she became one of the first Democratic candidates to call for impeachment proceedings against Trump, a position that is widely popular in the party.

Warren out-raised Harris by about $7 million in the second quarter — a notable reversal from the first quarter, when Harris, who has held numerous private fundraisers, doubled Warren’s fund-raising, pulling in $12 million. Harris, though, showed signs of a significant bump near the end of the quarter on June 30, with her campaign announcing she had raised $2 million in the 24 hours after her blockbuster debate performance.

Sanders’ raised $18 million in the second quarter — about the same amount he raised in the first three months of the year, although he was only officially in the race for half of that time. Sanders, who built an enormous list of grassroots donors when he ran for president in 2016, has long been considered practically unbeatable in the world of small-dollar donors, which makes Warren’s strong showing something of a coup.

According to numbers released by his campaign last week, however, Sanders had more overall individual donations — over 1 million — with an average donation of $18 in the second quarter.

Buttigieg’s campaign said the average donation over the course of his entire campaign has been higher, at $47.42.

