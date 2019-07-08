Warren returns to N.H. for town hall Monday
Senator Elizabeth Warren will return to New Hampshire for a town hall event on Monday, making her 12th visit to the Granite State since announcing her run for president earlier this year.
Warren will speak in Peterborough at the Peterborough Town House at 4:15 p.m, and Representative Annie Kuster is scheduled to introduce her.
The Massachusetts Senator’s visit comes more than a week after the first Democratic presidential debates where Warren shared the stage with nine other candidates during the first of two nights. Warren and Senator Kamala Harris — whose fiery debate exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden over forced busing on the second night earned her praise among progressives — have both enjoyed surges in recent national polls.
Two national polls released last week showed Warren as third, ahead of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
A CNN poll released July 1 shows Warren at 15 percent, while a Quinnipiac University poll released July 2 shows Warren polling at 14 percent — behind Biden and Harris in both polls.
A recent N.H. poll — conducted before the debates — also has her at third with 17 percent of support.
Among the Democratic candidates, Warren has stood out for her detailed plans that set ambitious goals like erasing student debt, breaking up large technology corporations, and creating over a million green manufacturing jobs.
She also became the first candidate to call for impeachment proceedings against President Trump in April.
Warren’s rise in the Democratic race comes after a slow start when she had to respond to questions about her claims of Native American heritage following her announcement that she took a DNA test last year, a decision that made her a target for Trump and left some Democrats feeling uneasy about her candidacy.
Warren, a Cambridge resident and former Harvard Law School professor, last visited N.H. in mid-June. She has so far visited 26 N.H. cities and towns, according to a press release.
