Warren returns to N.H. for town hall Monday

Senator Elizabeth Warren will return to New Hampshire for a town hall event on Monday, making her 12th visit to the Granite State since announcing her run for president earlier this year.

Warren will speak in Peterborough at the Peterborough Town House at 4:15 p.m, and Representative Annie Kuster is scheduled to introduce her.

The Massachusetts Senator’s visit comes more than a week after the first Democratic presidential debates where Warren shared the stage with nine other candidates during the first of two nights. Warren and Senator Kamala Harris — whose fiery debate exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden over forced busing on the second night earned her praise among progressives — have both enjoyed surges in recent national polls.