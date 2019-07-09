Ayanna Pressley calls out Kellyanne Conway for Democratic ‘catfight’ comment

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts has been caught up in an intraparty dispute with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over a border funding vote, but Tuesday she turned her attention outward to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

The Trump administration official had referred to the conflict between Pelosi and the congressional “Squad” of Pressley and Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar, as a “major ‘meow moment,’ ” and repeated that remark in a tweet Tuesday, suggesting the Democrats were involved in a “catfight.”

That rubbed Pressley the wrong way.