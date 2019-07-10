Britain’s ambassador to United States quits after leaked cables on Trump

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s ambassador to the United States resigned Wednesday, just days after diplomatic cables criticizing President Donald Trump caused embarrassment to two countries that often celebrate having a ‘‘special relationship.’’

The resignation of Kim Darroch came a day after Trump lashed out at him on Twitter describing him as ‘‘wacky’’ and a ‘‘pompous fool’’ after leaked documents revealed the envoy’s dim view of Trump’s administration.

‘‘I am grateful to all those in the UK and the US, who have offered their support during this difficult few days,’’ Darroch said in a letter. ‘‘This has brought home to me the depth of friendship and close ties between our two countries. I have been deeply touched.’’