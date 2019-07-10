Miss. candidate: Woman reporter needs chaperone to cover him

JACKSON, Miss. — A Republican candidate for Mississippi governor says he would not let a woman journalist follow him while campaigning unless she was accompanied by a male colleague.

Larrison Campbell with the online publication Mississippi Today wrote that she requested to ‘‘shadow’’ Robert Foster to report about his campaign before the Aug. 6 primary, and his campaign director told her Foster wouldn’t ride in a vehicle alone with her because people could insinuate Foster and Campbell are having an affair.

Foster said Wednesday that he won’t be alone with any woman other than his wife, even while working or campaigning, because of the possible public perception that he was doing something to hurt his marriage. He said being alone with a man is no problem.