Biden keeps his lead as Warren gains ground in new NBC/WSJ poll

The latest poll shows Warren and Harris continuing to surge after the first Democratic debates last month in Miami. Meanwhile, Sanders continues to lose ground to Warren, his progressive rival.

Biden leads with 26 percent, and he is followed by Warren with 19 percent. Senator Kamala Harris and Senator Bernie Sanders are tied with 13 percent. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg pulled in 7 percent.

Former Vice President Joe Biden still holds a comfortable lead in the Democratic primary, an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released Thursday shows, but Senator Elizabeth Warren is steadily gaining ground.

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke and entrepreneur Andrew Yang are at 2 percent. None of the other candidates topped 1 percent.

Despite Biden’s steady lead, only 12 percent of voters said they were locked into their top choice more than six months before the Iowa caucuses.

The poll shows Biden remains the top choice for African American voters, as well as older Democrats and those who describe themselves as moderate or conservative. By contrast, Warren performed the best with self-identified liberals and voters between the ages of 18 and 49.

As for voters’ second choice candidate, Harris came in first with 14 percent, followed by Warren with 13 percent, Sanders with 12 percent and Biden with 10 percent.

The poll of 800 registered voters was conducted between July 7-9. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.