Senator Booker to hold press conference in Boston to highlight gun control plan

The Globe reported earlier this week that a total of 17 people were shot and wounded between midnight on July 3 and about sunset July 7, including an 8-year-old girl. All are expected to survive.

Booker’s campaign said the Democrat would appear with gun safety advocates Friday afternoon to highlight his plans ahead of a weekend campaign swing through New Hampshire.

Presidential hopeful Senator Cory Booker will hold a press conference in Boston on Friday afternoon to highlight his gun control proposals in the wake of more than a dozen shootings in the city over a period of five days.

Since then, an 18th person was shot and injured early Tuesday morning, police said. The victim is expected to survive.

In the first six months of the year, there were 18 homicides by gunfire in Boston and 69 nonfatal shootings, police said. That’s similar to the first six months of 2018, when 21 people were killed in shootings and 65 were injured.

Booker has proposed that people looking to buy guns be required to apply for a license to own a firearm, outlining a process similar to obtaining a passport or driver’s license. He also supports a number of other measures, including universal background checks, an assault weapon and high-capacity magazine ban, and limits on the number of handguns any one person can purchase per month.

Booker has said he would also work to close loopholes that exist in current gun regulations, including one that limits the ability of abusive spouses to purchase guns but does not do so for dating partners.

