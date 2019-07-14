Hillary Clinton rips Trump for tweets about congresswomen
Following President Trump’s series of tweets about Democratic congresswomen on Sunday, criticisms came pouring in from, including one pointed jab from former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Trump’s opponent in the 2016 presidential election.
Trump remarks centered on four representatives, including Massachusetts’s Ayanna Pressley and New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The president suggested, evoking the racist trope of telling black people to go back to Africa, that the four progressive lawmakers “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” He added that the governments in those places are “complete and total” catastrophes.
Advertisement
But, as Clinton pointed out in a tweet, the congresswomen are all American citizens, so the person in charge of “the places from which they came” happens to be Trump.
They're from America, and you're right about one thing: Currently their government is a complete and total catastrophe. https://t.co/NvsnFSN8mb— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 14, 2019
Three of the four representatives in question — Pressley, Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib — were born in the United States. The fourth, Ilhan Omar, immigrated to the United States when she was 12, as a refugee from Somalia.
Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.