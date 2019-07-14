Hillary Clinton rips Trump for tweets about congresswomen

Following President Trump’s series of tweets about Democratic congresswomen on Sunday, criticisms came pouring in from, including one pointed jab from former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Trump’s opponent in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump remarks centered on four representatives, including Massachusetts’s Ayanna Pressley and New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The president suggested, evoking the racist trope of telling black people to go back to Africa, that the four progressive lawmakers “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” He added that the governments in those places are “complete and total” catastrophes.