A look at how Democrats responded to Trump’s tweets telling progressives to leave the US

By Jaclyn Reiss Globe Staff,July 15, 2019, 36 minutes ago
US Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar in February.
US Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar in February.(AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump went after a group of liberal Democratic congresswomen of color on Sunday, tweeting that they should go back to the ‘‘broken and crime infested’’ countries they came from.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” Trump said in a series of tweets.

He added: “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Although Trump did not mention any by name, he was almost certainly going after a group of first-term Democratic women known as the “Squad,” which includes US representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib. Only Omar, from Somalia, is foreign-born.

The attacks may have been meant to widen the divides within the Democrat caucus, which has been riven by internal debate over how far left to go in countering Trump and over whether to proceed with impeachment proceedings. Instead, the president’s tweets, which evoked the trope of telling black people to go back to Africa, brought Democrats together.

Although many Republicans have stayed silent, Trump’s comments have led to a widespread outcry among Democrats.

Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, had a particularly scathing burn for Trump.

Pressley, who hails from Boston, tweeted: “This is what racism looks like.”

She also told the Globe Sunday night: “ ‘The Squad’ is big. If you share the values and believe in working for a more equitable and just world, you are part of ‘The Squad.’ ”

Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that the country she calls home is the United States.

Tlaib said that Trump’s comments “just make me work harder,” and said she was proud of her Palestinian roots. She also encouraged him to keep the tweets coming, because “you’ll be out of the WH soon.”

Omar, for her part, slammed Trump as the “most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen.”

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi called Trump’s comments “xenophobic,” and said that his tweets were “meant to divide our nation.”

Meanwhile, Democratic candidates on the presidential campaign trail also went after Trump, including US Senator Elizabeth Warren and former vice president Joe Biden.

