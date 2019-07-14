Trump tells liberal Democratic congresswomen they should leave the US
WASHINGTON — President Trump is wading provocatively into a rift between a group of liberal Democratic congresswomen and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
In tweets Sunday, Trump portrays the lawmakers as foreign-born troublemakers who, he says, should go back to their home countries. He tweets: ‘‘You can’t leave fast enough.’’
In fact, the lawmakers in question are Americans and all but one were born in the US.
Trump assails what he calls ‘‘ ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe.’’ He does not identify the women.
But he’s unmistakably referring to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and her allies in what’s become known as the squad. The others are Representatives Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib.
Only Omar was foreign-born.
So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019
....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019
....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019