Beto O’Rourke says he had relative who owned slaves

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke says he was recently given documents showing that both he and his wife are descended from people who owned slaves.

In a post Sunday night for the website Medium, the former Texas congressman writes that the documents showed that one of his paternal great-great-great grandfathers owned two women in the 1850s.

He says records also showed that one ancestor of his wife, Amy, owned slaves while another was part of the Confederate Army.