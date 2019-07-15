Campaign says Susan Collins has outraised her 2014 reelection bid

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins’s campaign says she has brought in $2 million in the second quarter of 2019.

That’s far ahead of the over $1 million Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon says she brought in between June 24 and June 30.

Collins campaign Monday says she has $5.4 million cash-on-hand. Finance director Amy Abbott says Collins has raised $6.45 million this election cycle, which outstrips her fundraising for her 2014 reelection she easily won.