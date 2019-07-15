scorecardresearch

People are tweeting ‘Go back to your country’ stories following Trump’s tweets

By Yiqing Shao Globe Staff,July 15, 2019, an hour ago
Trump attacks congresswomen on Twitter
President Donald Trump attacked a group of congresswomen on Twitter and said they should go back to the ‘‘broken and crime infested’’ countries they came from.

Following President Donald Trump’s tweet targeting four US congresswomen over the weekend, some people took to Twitter and shared their own experiences of being told to “go back to your country.”

The president has been criticized for saying that Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ayanna Pressley should go back to the ‘‘broken and crime infested’’ countries they came from, even though all are American citizens and three were born in the US.

The use of the trope angered many and prompted people to tweet shared experiences or encounters of being told to “go back.”

Shaleen Title, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, noted a recent encounter at a local coffee shop:

Advertisement

And politicians had stories too of examples they have seen.

Have you had similar experiences? Let us know in the comments.