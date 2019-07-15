People are tweeting ‘Go back to your country’ stories following Trump’s tweets

Following President Donald Trump’s tweet targeting four US congresswomen over the weekend, some people took to Twitter and shared their own experiences of being told to “go back to your country.”

The president has been criticized for saying that Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ayanna Pressley should go back to the ‘‘broken and crime infested’’ countries they came from, even though all are American citizens and three were born in the US.

The use of the trope angered many and prompted people to tweet shared experiences or encounters of being told to “go back.”