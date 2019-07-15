Republicans aren’t commenting about Trump’s tweet attacking freshman congresswomen

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump wants to ‘‘make America white again.’’ Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after jousting for days with Pelosi, said Trump ‘‘can’t conceive of an America that includes us.’’

Trump said the four congresswomen should go back to the ‘‘broken and crime infested’’ countries they came from, ignoring the fact that all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the US.

President Trump was condemned on Sunday after lobbing a trope widely considered racist at a group of United States lawmakers of color.

But there was silence among the vast majority of Republican lawmakers.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Lindsey Graham was alone among 53 Republican senators in commenting about the tweets, and he offered only a mild rebuke of Trump (“aim higher”) before calling the women “communists” who hate America.

Graham, a close ally of Trump who golfed with the president over the weekend, offered the advice in an interview with ‘‘Fox & Friends’’ Monday morning.

He said the lawmakers ‘‘are American citizens’’ who were ‘‘duly elected,’’ and says Trump should ‘‘take on their policies’’ instead of launching personal attacks.

Still, Graham called the members ‘‘anti-Semitic’’ and ‘‘anti-American,’’ saying that ‘‘AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists. They hate Israel. They hate our own country.’’

Two Republican House lawmakers weighed in on Monday. Chip Roy said Trump was “wrong to say any American citizen, whether in Congress or not, has any ‘home’ besides the US,” but then went on to condemn “Reps who refuse to defend America.”

POTUS was wrong to say any American citizen, whether in Congress or not, has any ‘home’ besides the U.S. But I just as strongly believe non-citizens who abuse our immigration laws should be sent home immediately, & Reps who refuse to defend America should be sent home 11/2020. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 15, 2019

Paul Mitchell of Michigan called the comments “beneath leaders.”

.@RealDonaldTrump, we must be better than comments like these. I share the political frustrations with some members of the other party, but these comments are beneath leaders. https://t.co/4b8e5hlSZI — Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) July 15, 2019

