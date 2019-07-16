‘I abandon the chair’: House debate delayed over Pelosi’s condemnation of Trump tweets
WASHINGTON — An objection by House Republicans to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s remarks criticizing President Trump’s tweets against Democratic congresswomen of color has delayed for more than an hour the chamber’s debate over a resolution condemning Trump’s words.
During a floor speech, the California Democrat said Trump’s tweets were ‘‘disgraceful and disgusting and the comments were racist.’’ She said Republicans should join Democrats in condemning ‘‘the president’s racist tweets’’ and to not do so would be ‘‘a shameful abdication’’ of lawmakers’ oath of office.
Representative Doug Collins said Pelosi’s words should be stricken from the House record, a rare procedural move. But its importance was escalated in a fight that pits Democrats against the president.
In an unusual move, Democratic Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, who was overseeing the debate, stormed away from the presiding officer’s chair. ‘‘We want to just fight,’’ he said as he stormed off.
So here's the video of Rep. Emanuel Cleaver abruptly tossing the gavel onto the dais and announcing "I abandon the chair." pic.twitter.com/XBbmLJk97U— Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) July 16, 2019
The move also drew reaction online.
Let’s be very clear: @realDonaldTrump’s tweets were racist.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 16, 2019
The House floor matter delayed Trump’s planned meeting with Republican congressional leaders, according to a White House pool report.
Ultimately, the House rejected the motion to strike Pelosi’s words from the record.
The motion to strike the Speaker's words from the record was rejected by a vote of 190-232.— House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) July 16, 2019
