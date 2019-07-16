Trump enters third day of attacks against Democratic congresswomen

Trump’s invective was in apparent reference to Representative Rashida Tlaib’s use of profanity several months ago to describe Trump when she promised to impeach him .

In a series of tweets, Trump accused the group of “spewing the most vile, hateful, and disgusting things ever said by a politician in the House or Senate.”

President Trump hurled fresh attacks against four Democratic congresswomen on Tuesday, marking the third day of criticism since first he first tweeted that they should return to “broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

And Represenative Ilhan Omar on Tuesday was criticized on Fox News— a channel frequently viewed by the president — for repeating some of the things Trump has said in reference to women and black athletes during her press conference.

The four congresswomen blasted what they called ‘‘xenophobic bigoted remarks’’ and renewed calls for Democrats to begin impeachment proceedings during their press conference Tuesday.

Trump and the four congresswomen have engaged in a tense back-and-forth since Sunday morning, when president Trump suggested they leave the US.

Trump had called on the four to ‘‘go back’’ to their ‘‘broken and crime-infested’’ countries in tweets that have been widely denounced as racist. His remarks were directed at Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. All are American citizens, and three of the four were born in the U.S.

The episode served notice that Trump is willing to again rely on incendiary rhetoric on issues of race and immigration to preserve his political base in the leadup to the 2020 election.

‘‘It doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me,’’ Trump said Monday at the White House, doubling down on his comments. ‘‘A lot of people love it, by the way.’’

At the Capitol, there was near unanimous condemnation from Democrats and a rumble of discontent from a subset of Republicans, but notably not from the party’s congressional leaders.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said Trump’s campaign slogan truly means he wants to ‘‘make America white again,’’ announced Monday that the House would vote on a resolution condemning his new comments. The resolution ‘‘strongly condemns’’ Trump’s ‘‘racist comments’’ and says they ‘‘have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.’’

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s White House nominee in 2012 and now one of the president’s most vocal GOP critics, said Trump’s comments were ‘‘destructive, demeaning, and disunifying.’’

Far from backing down, Trump dug in.

‘‘If you’re not happy in the U.S., if you’re complaining all the time, you can leave, you can leave right now,’’ he said.

The president’s words, which evoked the trope of telling black people to go back to Africa, may have been partly meant to widen the divides within the House Democratic caucus, which has been riven by internal debate over how best to oppose his policies. And while Trump’s attacks brought Democrats together in defense of their colleagues, his allies noted he was also having some success in making the progressive lawmakers the face of their party.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.