House set to block maverick Democrat’s Trump impeachment effort

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her chamber will derail a maverick Democrat’s drive to impeach President Donald Trump.

Texas Rep. Al Green’s resolution cites Trump’s ‘‘racist’’ words this week urging Democratic congresswomen of color to go back to their native countries. And he says Trump is unfit to be president.

Pelosi and other party leaders worry that the vote needlessly forces vulnerable swing-district lawmakers to cast a perilous and divisive vote. Even if the House voted to impeach Trump now, the Republican-run Senate would be certain to acquit him.