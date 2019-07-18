Jon Stewart, 9/11 first responder slam Rand Paul for hitting brakes on victim funding bill

“Pardon me if I’m not impressed in any way by Rand Paul’s fiscal responsibility virtue signaling,” the former “Daily Show” host said. “Rand Paul presented tissue paper avoidance of the $1.5 trillion tax cut that added hundreds of billions of dollars to our deficit and now he stands up at the last minute after 15 years of blood, sweat, and tears from the 9/11 community to say that, it’s all over now, now we’re gonna balance the budget on the backs of the 9/11 first responder community.”

Comedian Jon Stewart slammed Senator Rand Paul on Fox News Wednesday after the Kentucky Republican blocked the unanimous passage of funding for 9/11 first responders suffering from cancer and other illnesses.

The bill would extend though 2092 a victims compensation fund created after the 2001 terrorist attacks, essentially making it permanent. The $7.4 billion fund is rapidly being depleted, and administrators recently cut benefit payments by up to 70 percent.

The bill was passed by the House in June, and Wednesday its proponents attempted to fast-track it through the Senate using what’s known as unanimous consent. That’s when Paul spoke against the bill, blocking its immediate passage. Sept. 11 first responder John Feal, who appeared with Stewart Wednesday, also blamed Utah Senator Mike Lee, who also reportedly put a hold on the legislation, calling him a “bottom feeder.”

In a tweet, Paul denied that he is “blocking” the bill, but rather insisting a vote be held on cutting other spending to pay for it.

Not blocking the 9/11 bill - simply asking for a vote on an amendment to offset the cost. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 17, 2019

“Any new spending that we are approaching, any new program that’s going to have the longevity of 70, 80 years, should be offset by cutting spending that’s less valuable,” Paul said Wednesday from the Senate floor.

That argument was unconvincing to Feal, who said some first responders are dying as they wait for funding to help pay for soaring medical costs.

“The people from the state of Kentucky and the people from the state of Utah deserve better, and I think they lack humanity,” he said, referring to the home states of Paul and Lee.

Stewart has been a longtime advocate for 9/11 first responders, and evicerated members of a House committee in emotional remarks last month for failing to attend a hearing on the issue. He called the attendance ‘‘an embarrassment to the country and a stain on the institution’’ of Congress.

Stewart expressed similar disdain for Paul and Lee Wednesday night.

“There’s some things that they have no trouble putting on the credit card,” Stewart told Fox News host Bret Baier. “But when it comes to the 9/11 first responder community — the cops, the firefighters, the construction workers, the volunteers, the survivors — all of a sudden, man, we gotta go through this.”

New York’s Senate delegation, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring up the bill as soon as Thursday. McConnell has agreed to call a vote before Congress goes on its August recess.

Schumer, Gillibrand, and Republican Senator Cory Gardner want McConnell to bring up the bill as a stand-alone measure and not package it with other legislation such as a broad budget and debt deal that would stave off the likelihood of a government shutdown this fall.

‘‘The minute this bill hits the floor, it will pass,’’ Schumer said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.