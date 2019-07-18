Retired General McChrystal endorses Seth Moulton’s presidential bid

McChrystal said that reinforced for him that “leadership in our country is first and foremost about character,” before adding that Moulton would “be the best president for our nation.”

The former commander in Afghanistan told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that he got home from a trip and turned on the television, only to see chants of “send her back” directed at Representative Ilhan Omar at a rally hosted by President Trump in North Carolina.

“He’s been a combat leader. I’ve been able to watch him up close in his values. I think he’s the right person for the future,” McChrystal said alongside Moulton, who joined him for the live television endorsement.

McChrystal marks the first major backer for Moulton, whose presidential primary bid has failed to attact many donors or much support in the polls. Moulton raised $1.2 million in the second quarter, trailing far behind his rivals.

Moulton did not qualify for the first Democratic presidential debates, and he also missed the requirements for the second set of debates at the end of this month in Detroit. In the MSNBC interview, Moulton downplayed his absense from the stage.

“I don’t think the summer debates are going to decide this election,” Moulton told Mitchell. “And our response on the ground has been fantastic.”

It’s not the first time McChrystal has lent his voice to a campaign involving Moulton, a former Marine. McChrystal endorsed the Salem Democrat’s long-shot bid to unseat Democrat John Tierney in the 2014 congressional primary.

“It is very uncommon for a soldier to be here endorsing a Marine. But I’m getting over that cultural hurdle — I’m in counseling,” McChrystal joked at an event at the time.

The retired general oversaw the US war effort in Afghanistan before he was forced out in 2010 following comments he made to Rolling Stone magazine criticizing the Obama adminstration.